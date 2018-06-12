Solberg sticks to the plan in Norway

The 2018 World RX of Great Britain did not go according to plan for Petter Solberg as damage from a collision with his team-mate in the Final ruled out a points finish.

However the Norwegian was looking for a better performance on home turf at the 2018 World RX of Norway and as ever, the Double FIA World Rallycross Champion had a plan that he was sticking to.

The start of the Supercar Final was a frantic one as several cars made contact into the first turn including Andreas Bakkerud and Timmy Hansen, but Solberg escaped harm in this case.

“This was a good weekend, it was what I needed to come back from a bit of a disappointment in Silverstone, The final was a bit crazy in Norway – or at least the first corner was,” explained Solberg.

“I got off the line really well, but after that when I got to the bend, the cars were everywhere and I was sure I would hit one of them or take some damage. But I got away, I got through and then I drove to my plan.”

Despite contact with former rival Mattias Ekstrom during Q3 of the fifth round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, Solberg managed to keep on track and make it through the rest of Qualifying and into Semi-Final One.

Finishing third put him on the back row for the Final with Kevin Hansen in the second Team Peugeot Total 208, however he stayed out of trouble and finished in third place, putting both PSRX Volkswagen Sweden cars on the podium.

Despite this, Solberg makes it clear that the fans have been his biggest inspiration whilst racing on home turf with the likes of local drivers Bakkerud, Tommy Rustad and Kjetil Larsen.

“There’s not much more I could have done this weekend, to get the podium is what I needed. It would have been nice to be one-two with Johan, but third is good; it’s a strong, strong result for the team and to see PSRX Volkswagen Sweden moving clear at the top is really important,” explained Solberg

“The one thing I have to say again is a big thank you to all the fans. They are always incredible when we come here, but this time they were even more. If I had the time I would go to thank every one of them, but I think they are a little bit too much!”