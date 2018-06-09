Thiim and Malvern Break Records at Silverstone

Nicki Thiim and Scott Malvern set the fastest ever British GT3 and GT4 laps around Silverstone this morning as the first free practice session of the day kicked off the championship’s biggest weekend of the season.

Lap times were always going to be faster following the track’s recent resurfacing, something that has proved to be the case on a dry circuit earlier today.

Team Parker Racing’s Callum Macleod was the early pace setter but was beaten by Thiim’s #11 TF Sport Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 with 20 minutes remaining. The Dane’s 1m59.854s was British GT’s first-ever sub-two-minute lap around the Arena GP circuit and 0.179s quicker than the #7 Bentley, which held on to finish the session second fastest.

The RJN Motorsport Nissan driven by Struan Moore also set its fastest lap in the opening half-hour en-route to third and 0.044s behind Macleod, while Yelmer Buurman’s ERC-Sport Mercedes-AMG GT3 made it four manufacturers separated by as many tenths at the top of the timesheets.

Team ABBA Racing was next up thanks to Adam Christodoulou who finished ahead of Marco Sørensen in the TF Sport Aston, Ryan Ratcliffe in the Team Parker Bentley and Maxime Martin driving the Jetstream Aston Martin who rounded out the top-eight covered by just one second.

The GT4 lap time was also lowered in the opening session thanks to Scott Malvern who finished way ahead of his nearest class rival. The Team Parker Mercedes-AMG’s best lap of 2m11.699s was 0.765s faster than the Equipe Verschuur McLaren driven by Finlay Hutchison and Dan Mckay, and another 0.079s ahead of the second Fox Motorsport Mercedes-AMG driven by Michael Broadhurst.

Matthew George’s attempt to race two cars this weekend began well after he set the fourth fastest time aboard the Generation AMR Super Racing Aston Martin. His 2m12.609s lap was 0.066s slower than Broadhurst and two tenths clear of Will Burns in the HHC Ginetta. Tolman Motorsport’s #5 McLaren 570S GT4 shared by Lewis Proctor and Jordan Albert completed the top-six, while the two Century BMW M4 GT4‘s rounded out the top eight.