Tom’s Gamble Pays Off in Final Weekend Race at Silverstone

Tom Gamble took the honours during a much improved Sunday for the Fortec Motorsports driver. Taking the lead on the opening lap, Gamble managed to shake off the pressure behind to take his second BRDC British F3 Championship win of the year.

Engine issues, resulting in a change, left him with a tenth place finish on Saturday, but a double podium after collecting third in race two, was enough for Gamble to pull back the gap to the leaders in the championship.

With Gamble in second on the grid, the Ginetta Junior champion was quick to put Saturday behind him, leaping ahead of Kush Maini into the first corner. The Indian attempted to fight bad after the Maggots complex, but ran wide dropping time on Gamble and allowing Linus Lundqvist into second.

Much to Maini’s dismay he failed to keep up with the leaders dropping back in the first few laps into the clutches of Nicolai Kjaergaard and Jordan Cane. Maini did recover his pace in the second half to set an equal track record with Gamble, both drivers achieving a 1min 56.845.

Further back, incidents for Billy Monger and Jamie Chadwick took them out of contention for strong points, though both did continue.

Gamble though seemed in his element today, eventually pulling away from the charging Lundqvist and crossing the line 2.5 seconds ahead of the Double R Racing driver as Maini completed the podium.

Behind them, Kjaergaard continued his podiumless weekend with another fourth place from the charging Cane. On his return, it would be Clement Novalak taking a respectable sixth as he held off Manuel Maldonado.

Rounding out the top ten would be Josuf Owega, Tristan Charpentier and another 10 seconds back was Krishnaraaj Mahadik in the second Double R.