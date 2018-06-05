United Autosports Positive Following Le Mans Test Day

The #22 and #32 Ligier‘s of Anglo-American team United Autosports completed a total of 145-laps, almost 1,230-miles during Sunday’s official Le Mans test session with both cars achieving their planned tyre, aero and general set-up programmes.

The #22 (75-laps) set a time of 3min 29.281secs around the 8.47-mile circuit with the #32 (70-laps) stopping the clock at 3:32.363s. Filipe Albuquerque and Juan Pablo Montoya both took to the track when the afternoon session began having arrived in Le Mans early on Sunday morning due to their IMSA commitments in Detroit earlier in the weekend. Paul Di Resta was absent as he was busy winning in DTM.

Montoya completed 35-laps while United’s nominated reserve driver, Wayne Boyd did his mandatory 10-laps at the wheel of the #22 Ligier during the morning session. Le Mans rookies Montoya and Di Resta have already completed their ACO simulator sessions at AOTech near Paris.

United set the quickest time for a Ligier, ending up 2.053s slower than the fastest LMP2 car, which compares favourably to last year when the time difference was 3.761secs at the corresponding test.

Team owner Richard Dean was impressed with his squad’s progress, “We’ve had a great day, the pace of the car is excellent. At this test 12 months ago, we had to motivate ourselves after finishing so far off the pace but what a difference a year makes!

“Additionally, there’s more time to come from the Ligiers and the drivers, so I’m pleased. Juan Pablo completed his first laps around Le Mans and even for such an experienced driver as him, it’s an eye-opener, so he’ll come back for race week in a stronger position.

“The team has done a great job in preparing for this Test weekend especially considering we’re here with two cars for the first time”.

The team will run both cars on the Le Mans Bugatti track today with Hugo de Sadeleer at the wheel.