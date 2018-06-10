Unstoppable Dorlin streaks away to Clio Cup victory in race one

Phase one of ‘Operation six-in-a-row’ for James Dorlin took a huge boost in the first Renault UK Clio Cup race at Oulton Park on Saturday as he took a stellar lights to flag victory where he also claimed the bonus points for fastest lap and leading the race.

Four seconds behind the winning Westbourne Motorsport Clio was WDE Motorsport title hopeful Paul Rivett who had quite the job on his hands to keep the pack of chasing cars behind him.

The pack was beind led by former championship leader Max Coates who constantly snapped at the heels of Rivett but couldn’t find a way past.

Lee Pattison, James Colburn, Dan Zelos and Daniel Rowbottom took a close fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh as they formed the pack that couldn’t pass at the tough Cheshire circuit.

Matrix Motorsport driver Michael Epps passed Team Pyro man Bradley Burns in a well worked move on the final lap for eighth at the flag.

In tenth came Jade Edwards who is the only representative of MRM Racing this weekend. Producing a strong drive to get into the top ten despite almost spinning at Knickerbrook on the first lap.

Speaking to RenaultSport. Dorlin said, “When I saw the others tripping up over each other in my mirrors I knew it was my chance to escape so banged in qualifying style laps to build a lead. After that it was relatively straight forward.”