Winning start to continue for the #69 Ford GT at 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The drivers of the #69 Ford GT got their 2018 campaign off to the best possible start by winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Scott Dixon are more than ready for another victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

With the highly experienced team and momentum of the Dayona win behind them hopes are high for the #69 crew which includes hugely experienced British sports car ace Richard Westbrook.

Australian Ryan Briscoe reflects on the crews’ journey with the Ford GT so far, “Year one was incredible for us. We had a really strong race with a rookie team performing like absolute champions. To finish with two of our cars on the podium was surreal.

“I remember the second year we just didn’t have the performance to win the race, so now we want to win! We set the standards pretty high in year one so anything less isn’t a goal anymore. I think we’re off to a great start, winning the Daytona 24 and finishing second with the #66 car.

Looking forwards to this year’s race Briscoe commented, “It doesn’t really feel different to go to Le Mans in year three. I think on a personal level you never change your approach, no matter how many times you go.

“The prep work and everything that goes with it is the same. You can’t relax; you can’t feel like it’s year three and take it easy. I think Le Mans, like any big race, will always throw something at you that you’ve never seen before, and that’s what you have to be ready for.

“I do think year one was extra special. There was a lot about year one: the anticipation of it, the fact it was the 50-year anniversary since 1966, and Ford’s return for the first time since back in the 1960s, which made year one quite unique.”