Bakkerud secures a further podium finish in Sweden

Since moving to the EKS Audi Sport squad for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, Andreas Bakkerud has enjoyed an almost season long run of podiums.

The Norwegian driver has been the most consistent challenger to Championship leader Johan Kristoffersson and by taking another second place at the 2018 World RX of Sweden, Bakkerud moved himself back into second place in the Championship.

For the multiple World RX race winner, this podium was a big thing and one that he dedicated to the army of fans that follow him all around the world and the team.

“It was a fantastic weekend with gripping races and a fantastic final in front of my large number of Bakkerud-Blue fans, I’m proud of this result,” said Bakkerud

“I’m very proud of my record of podium finishes here, but most of all I’m so happy with the work we have done to be able to get quicker. I just want to say a huge thanks to the guys that have helped me between the races and all of EKS Audi Sport,”

Although he is Norwegian, Bakkerud is one of many Rallycross driver who holds the Holjes World RX weekend in high regards and is proud that there are always many local drivers taking part in the event.

However this is a special event for the EKS Audi Sport driver, despite not being his home event. It means a lot to him and is one that he looks forward to.

With this podium secured, Bakkerud is now looking ahead to the 2018 World RX of Canada next month.

“Höljes is the ‘magic weekend’ for every rallycross driver that everybody would love to win. It is not just a big thing for the many Swedish teams and drivers. I also eagerly look forward to the race every year,” explained Bakkerud.

“It’s nice to see that the work we put in is paying off and I’m super-pumped that we’re on the podium once again here at the Magic Weekend in Sweden in front of a record-breaking crowd. I just can’t wait for Canada now because that’s a good track for us.”