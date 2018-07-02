BMW in the top ten At VLN 3

Three BMW M6 GT3s reached the top-ten at the 60th ADAC ACAS H&R Cup, the third round of the 2018 VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring.

Alexandre Imperatori and Jens Klingmann just missed out on the podium with the #3 BMW M6 GT3 of Falken Motorsports. Jonathan Hirschi, Hunter Abbott and Jordan Tresson drove the #35 BMW M6 GT3 to sixth place for Walkenhorst Motorsport.

The second Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 also finished in the top-ten. Henry Walkenhorst, Andreas Ziegler and Rudi Adams had shared driving duties for four hours in the #36 GT3 car. Ninth place overall also meant that the trio claimed victory in the SP9 Masters class.

The Securtal Sorg Rennsport team also enjoyed a class victory. The team prevailed over the stiff competition in the SP10 class with the BMW M4 GT4 and celebrated a double podium finish. Heiko Eichenberg and Yannick Mettler claimed victory in the #828 BMW M4 GT4, while third place went to the #180 BMW M4 GT4 and the Torsten Kratz, Stefan Beyer and Emin Akata trio of drivers.

Spectators also enjoyed a thrilling race in the V4 class, where around 20 BMW 325i cars fought a great battle. It was Christopher Rink, Danny Brink and Philipp Leisen from the Pixum Team Adrenalin Motorsport who celebrated at the finish.

More than 50 BMW cars competed at the third race of the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring season, recording five class wins. The fourth event takes place this weekend on 7 July 2018.

The teams will then be competing for points and positions in the 49th Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy at “the Green Hell”.