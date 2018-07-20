Clio Ace Dorlin Relishes Maiden Ginetta G55 Test

Renault UK Clio Cup star James Dorlin says he has an “open mind” for 2019 after testing a Ginetta G55 with Hart GT yesterday (19th July) at Snetterton.

Dorlin was invited by Nick Hart, boss of the leading Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup squad, to get his first taste of GT machinery.

The Yorkshireman felt “at home straight away” with the car and was pleased with his lap-times, despite it only being a short run on very worn tyres.

“Nick [Hart] got in touch with me and offered me a go in a brand new Ginetta G55. I only had 10 laps in the car but that was plenty enough to get a good feel for it,” said Dorlin.

“On first impressions – I love it. They are proper racing cars which means you can feel everything both the car and the track are doing all the time.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever driven anything with that sort of power and grip but I felt totally at home straight away.”

Dorlin has emerged as a Clio Cup title contender in his second season in the series, producing a spectacular run of five consecutive race victories.

Former Clio Cup front-runner Charlie Ladell currently leads the Supercup standings, and Dorlin admits that a similar move is an option under consideration.

He added: “I have an open mind as to what I drive in 2019 but I’m trying out a few different avenues and no final decisions will be made this early on – but it’s definitely something to consider.”