Epps makes return to BTCC machinery in MG test

Former Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship driver Michael Epps enjoyed a return to the seat of a BTCC car when he drove an AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing MG6 GT during a mid-season test at Snetterton.

The current Renault UK Clio Cup driver with Matrix Motorsport last drove an NGTC specification vehicle in a racing situation at Brands Hatch in the final round of 2017 for Team HARD. Since then, he has made his début in the Clio Cup and currently lies fifth in the drivers standings.

In day two of the official BTCC test, Mike finished the day a strong fifth on the timesheets.

“Me, my team and partners have been working hard behind the scenes since this year began and this was a great opportunity to get back in a BTCC car during the summer break.” Commented Mike after his test opportunity.

“AmD have a great team dynamic and I think the MG6 can be competitive in their hands. I’m happy what we managed do in a short space of time and confidant there was some more left in the tin.

“I have definitely missed that buzz.”

Despite this test, Mike is still fully focussed on racing in the Clio Cup and the resumption of the season in two weeks time at Snetterton.