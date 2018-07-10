Esteban Ocon: “We keep pushing and the results are coming”

Esteban Ocon admitted he was ‘really happy’ with the result of the British Grand Prix, with the Frenchman securing six more points towards the championship with a seventh place finish.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team racer avoided the chaos on the opening lap and followed Nico Hülkenberg to the chequered flag despite close attention from both Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen in the closing laps, with the result giving him his fourth top ten finish in the past five races.

“I’m really happy with the result today,” said Ocon. “Seventh place feels good after such a difficult race.

“The safety car didn’t make things easy because the tyres were cold at the restarts and it was not easy to keep Fernando [Alonso] and Kevin [Magnussen] behind me in the last few laps. I feel very tired mentally because it was a really big fight until the end.

Ocon was pleased to add the seventh place result to the sixth he earned seven days previously at the Red Bull Ring, with the Frenchman now ahead of team-mate Sergio Pérez in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

“It’s important that we scored more points to add to the good points we picked up in Austria last week,” said the Frenchman. “The car is getting better and we are racing well so I have to say ‘thank you’ to the team for all their hard work.

“We keep pushing and the results are coming.”