Gordon-Colebrooke Left “Immensely Frustrated” By Croft Contact

Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke is determined to “come back even stronger” at Snetterton later this month after enduring a difficult end to the first half of his maiden Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup campaign at Croft.

The Buckinghamshire racer was in positive spirits after qualifying on the front row at Oulton Park the meeting prior, and that pace continued in Yorkshire as he placed his Century Motorsport Ginetta G55 fourth on the grid on his first ever visit to Croft.

Gordon-Colebrooke would capitalise on a mistake by a driver ahead to move into the podium places in race one, however it would be short-lived as contact from behind head into the chicane sent him spinning into a tyre stack and out of the race.

Therefore left to line up at the back of the Pro class grid for race two, Gordon-Colebrooke would calmly work his way up the order to sixth position at the chequered flag, the best race finish so far in his maiden Supercup campaign.

The WHIreland Wealth Management supported racer would unfortunately see race three end prematurely as contact from the same driver as the opener would cause race-ending damage for a second time in the weekend.

While the driver in question was penalised on both occasions, with a grid penalty after race one and then exclusion from race three, Gordon-Colebrooke feels that was scant consolation as he walked away with two non-finshes.

“This has truly been a weekend of immense frustration. We had exceptional pace in the car, the Century Motorsport team did a superb job all weekend, but we were denied the breakthrough podium result we deserved,” he explained.

“Both moves from the other driver were completely unnecessary and they ruined my weekend. While I’m glad he got penalised for them, that doesn’t get back the two top three finishes that I know we had the speed to achieve this weekend.”

“Qualifying in fourth, just two tenths off pole, proves that Oulton Park wasn’t just a one-off for us. While we did come away with our best result of the season so far with sixth, we know we are capable of achieving so much more this season.

“It was a big step for me moving into the Supercup and it’s been a massive learning curve. We’ve made some fantastic progress though, joining the battle at the front of the field, and I’m looking forward to regrouping over the summer, and coming back even stronger at Snetterton.”