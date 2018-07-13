Jamie Orton: “I do think I’m about to make a step pace wise”

Jamie Orton is currently leading the Pro-Am class of the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship at the halfway point, as the 38-year-old competes in his first full season of racing since 2015.

In 2017 Orton made the switch to the series after spending six years in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup with a best finish of third place in 2015.

Speaking during the mid-season break, Orton revealed that despite being top of the Pro-Am standings he does feel he could be doing better.

“I guess this is realistic for where I am at the moment.” Orton told The Checkered Flag. “I’m the slowest of the pros but probably quickest of the pro am at the moment.

“It’s a bit disappointing to be honest, given how competitive I was in Ginetta G55 and Caterhams. But it’s a mark of how good the guys at the front are and what a tough car the Porsche is to drive at it’s absolute limit.”

While he is frustrated not to be running higher up the field, he does believe that he can make progress.

“I think there is still more to come from me. If I’d stopped learning then I’d be more disappointed but in the Porsche, I find each weekend I am better at the end of it and wishing we could start over.

“Last year I couldn’t wait to get home, so there is progress. I guess it bodes well for the rest of the season.”

Comparing performances to last season, Orton believes he has made a breakthrough with consistency in 2018.

“Pace wise I’m not sure I’m actually any quicker, but I’m much more consistent and can string 30 mins of laps together. No mean feat in this car where it’s very easy to make a mistake.

“I do think I’m about to make a step pace wise as well. Well I hope so! Last year was only really a half season and was very disrupted, now I’ve done a full year it’s starting to make sense.”

For 2018, Carrera Cup GB made the switch to the second generation 911 GT3 Cup car, while there is only a few changes, they have been noticed.

“The car is awesome. It’s only subtly different to last years car from the drivers seat. But it’s just another step on from that car, a subtle evolution on what was already a great car.

“Every time I see one in the paddock or on its way to the collecting area I can’t believe I’m actually racing one. I do feel extremely fortunate. Something I try to remember after a frustrating session!”

After running with Team Parker Racing in 2017, Orton made the switch to JTR under the watchful eye of Le Mans winner Nick Tandy, this has been a high point of the season for him.

“High point so far has been racing with JTR. A lovely group of people, team and drivers alike. I think we’ve been very lucky this year in that regard. They are also a very good team which is important.”

With racing there is high points and low points, unfortunately there has been a few this year.

“Qualifying at Donington Park and Oulton Park wasn’t great. Also the first corner crash at Monza was a shame as I’d been quite quick in Qualifying. As it was I started from the back which is never fun.

“Contact in race one at Oulton Park also cost me what might have been two top 6 finishes. So some misfortune but then everyone has their share.”