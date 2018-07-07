Meyer Shank Racing Acura Fastest in GTD

The hotly contested IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class, gave the Acura NSX GT3 of Katherine Legge and Alvaro Parente a chance to shine at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Friday.

Parente showed his appreciation for the support his team has received by posting the fastest lap in GT Daytona (GTD) practice with a lap of 1m16.574s (115.605 mph).

“Look, [practice] doesn’t mean anything,” Parente said. “It’d be nice if, on Sunday afternoon, the results were like that, but we’ll see. No, we had a really good day, tried a few things we wanted.

“Now the whole time is going to think what we’re going to do setup-wise for the whole race. It was a very good, positive day.”

It was another solid day in what has been a solid season so far for the #86 squad. Katherine Legge and the team head into Sunday’s race one point behind the class-leading #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 and drivers Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow.

“Every race apart from Sebring, we’ve finished on the podium,” Parente said. “I think the momentum’s always been there. It’d be really nice to get a win.

“The team has, unfortunately, I wasn’t there at Detroit (when Legge won with Mario Farnbacher as Parente was unable to compete due to a commitment elsewhere).

“I’m really looking forward to trying to get a win, finally, but the momentum’s always been there. We’ve been on the top all the time, so we’ll see.”