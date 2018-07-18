Mid-Season Statistics – 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup

The 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup has produced an intriguing first half of the season, with eleven races completed across four meetings. As we get set for the racing to resume later this month at Snetterton, here’s a statistical breakdown of the action so far:
Wins:
5 – Charlie Ladell
4 – Carl Boardley
1 – Tom Roche, Harry King
Podiums:
11 – Ladell
10 – Boardley
4 – King
3 – Adam Shepherd
2 – Roche, Angus Fender
1 – Jac Constable
AM Class Wins:
4 – Michael Crees
3 – Jack Minshaw, Colin White
1 – David Brooks
AM Class Podiums:
8 – Minshaw
7 – Crees
6 – White
5 – Alexis Taylor
4 – Lee Frost
2 – Brooks
1 – Lucky Khera
Overall Top Six Finishes:
11 – Ladell, Boardley
7 – Roche
6 – King, Reece Somerfield, Jac Constable, Carl Shield
5 – Shepherd
4 – Fender
2 – Crees
1 – Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke, Tom Hibbert
Pole Positions:
2 – Ladell
1 – King, Fender
Top Three Qualifying Results:
4 – Ladell
3 – Fender
2 – Boardley, King
1 – Gordon-Colebrooke
Qualifying Average:
2.00 – Ladell
2.75 – Fender
3.25 – Boardley
3.75 – King
5.50 – Gordon-Colebrooke
6.50 – Roche
7.67 – Shepherd
8.75 – Constable
AM Class Pole Positions:
3 – Crees
1 – Minshaw
AM Class Top Three Qualifying Results:
4 – Crees, Minshaw
3 – White
1 – Grahame Tilley
Fastest Laps:
6 – Ladell
2 – Boardley
1 – King, Fender, Constable
AM Class Fastest Laps:
7 – Crees
2 – Minshaw
1 – White, Boardley
Laps Led:
85 – Ladell
49 – Boardley
47 – King
2 – Somerfield
1 – Roche
Miles Led:
144.39 – Ladell
71.04 – Boardley
70.19 – King
4.13 – Somerfield
1.98 – Roche
Places Gained From Grid Position:
Pro:
21 – Roche
20 – Shield
16 – Constable
14 – Boardley, Somerfield
AM:
38 – White
37 – Crees
32 – Frost
30 – Khera
29 – Minshaw
All-Time Supercup Race Starts:
155 – Somerfield
152 – White
135 – Carl Breeze
115 – Jamie Orton
98 – Boardley