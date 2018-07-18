Mid-Season Statistics – 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup

The 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup has produced an intriguing first half of the season, with eleven races completed across four meetings. As we get set for the racing to resume later this month at Snetterton, here’s a statistical breakdown of the action so far:

Wins:

5 – Charlie Ladell

4 – Carl Boardley

1 – Tom Roche, Harry King

Podiums:

11 – Ladell

10 – Boardley

4 – King

3 – Adam Shepherd

2 – Roche, Angus Fender

1 – Jac Constable

AM Class Wins:

4 – Michael Crees

3 – Jack Minshaw, Colin White

1 – David Brooks

AM Class Podiums:

8 – Minshaw

7 – Crees

6 – White

5 – Alexis Taylor

4 – Lee Frost

2 – Brooks

1 – Lucky Khera

Overall Top Six Finishes:

11 – Ladell, Boardley

7 – Roche

6 – King, Reece Somerfield, Jac Constable, Carl Shield

5 – Shepherd

4 – Fender

2 – Crees

1 – Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke, Tom Hibbert

Pole Positions:

2 – Ladell

1 – King, Fender

Top Three Qualifying Results:

4 – Ladell

3 – Fender

2 – Boardley, King

1 – Gordon-Colebrooke

Qualifying Average:

2.00 – Ladell

2.75 – Fender

3.25 – Boardley

3.75 – King

5.50 – Gordon-Colebrooke

6.50 – Roche

7.67 – Shepherd

8.75 – Constable

AM Class Pole Positions:

3 – Crees

1 – Minshaw

AM Class Top Three Qualifying Results:

4 – Crees, Minshaw

3 – White

1 – Grahame Tilley

Fastest Laps:

6 – Ladell

2 – Boardley

1 – King, Fender, Constable

AM Class Fastest Laps:

7 – Crees

2 – Minshaw

1 – White, Boardley

Laps Led:

85 – Ladell

49 – Boardley

47 – King

2 – Somerfield

1 – Roche

Miles Led:

144.39 – Ladell

71.04 – Boardley

70.19 – King

4.13 – Somerfield

1.98 – Roche

Places Gained From Grid Position:

Pro:

21 – Roche

20 – Shield

16 – Constable

14 – Boardley, Somerfield

AM:

38 – White

37 – Crees

32 – Frost

30 – Khera

29 – Minshaw

All-Time Supercup Race Starts:

155 – Somerfield

152 – White

135 – Carl Breeze

115 – Jamie Orton

98 – Boardley