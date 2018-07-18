Ginetta GT4 Supercup

Mid-Season Statistics – 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup

The 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup has produced an intriguing first half of the season, with eleven races completed across four meetings. As we get set for the racing to resume later this month at Snetterton, here’s a statistical breakdown of the action so far:

 

Wins:

5 – Charlie Ladell

4 – Carl Boardley

1 – Tom Roche, Harry King

 

Podiums:

11 – Ladell

10 – Boardley

4 – King

3 – Adam Shepherd

2 – Roche, Angus Fender

1 – Jac Constable

 

AM Class Wins:

4 – Michael Crees

3 – Jack Minshaw, Colin White

1 – David Brooks

 

AM Class Podiums:

8 – Minshaw

7 – Crees

6 – White

5 – Alexis Taylor

4 – Lee Frost

2 – Brooks

1 – Lucky Khera

 

Overall Top Six Finishes:

11 – Ladell, Boardley

7 – Roche

6 – King, Reece Somerfield, Jac Constable, Carl Shield

5 – Shepherd

4 – Fender

2 – Crees

1 – Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke, Tom Hibbert

 

Pole Positions:

2 – Ladell

1 – King, Fender

 

Top Three Qualifying Results:

4 – Ladell

3 – Fender

2 – Boardley, King

1 – Gordon-Colebrooke

 

Qualifying Average:

2.00 – Ladell

2.75 – Fender

3.25 – Boardley

3.75 – King

5.50 – Gordon-Colebrooke

6.50 – Roche

7.67 – Shepherd

8.75 – Constable

 

AM Class Pole Positions:

3 – Crees

1 – Minshaw

 

AM Class Top Three Qualifying Results:

4 – Crees, Minshaw

3 – White

1 – Grahame Tilley

 

Fastest Laps:

6 – Ladell

2 – Boardley

1 – King, Fender, Constable

 

AM Class Fastest Laps:

7 – Crees

2 – Minshaw

1 – White, Boardley

 

Laps Led:

85 – Ladell

49 – Boardley

47 – King

2 – Somerfield

1 – Roche

 

Miles Led:

144.39 – Ladell

71.04 – Boardley

70.19 – King

4.13 – Somerfield

1.98 – Roche

 

Places Gained From Grid Position:

Pro:

21 – Roche

20 – Shield

16 – Constable

14 – Boardley, Somerfield

 

AM:

38 – White

37 – Crees

32 – Frost

30 – Khera

29 – Minshaw

 

All-Time Supercup Race Starts:

155 – Somerfield

152 – White

135 – Carl Breeze

115 – Jamie Orton

98 – Boardley

