Piquet pips Alesi to Silverstone GP3 Sprint Race Win

Trident‘s Pedro Piquet claimed his maiden GP3 Series victory at Silverstone.

Joining the Brazilian on the podium was team-mates Giuliano Alesi and Ryan Tveter.

At the start Piquet managed to get a better start than reverse grid pole sitter Alesi to take the lead.

Out of sorts after being passed by Piquet, Alesi found himself under pressure from Pulcini but ran the Italian wide who managed to hold onto third.

Starting from eighth as a result of winning yesterday’s race Hubert was making up ground and was handed fifth after Ilott ran wide.

Out front, Alesi was not letting his team-mate having it all his way and kept close to his rear to take advantage of the DRS when it was enabled.

Tveter, in fourth, was putting in fastest laps to pull away from Hubert who was hoping to make up even more positions to extend his championship lead over Callum Ilott.

This was made easier after he passed Leonardo Pulcini for third to put some breathing space between himself and Hubert.

After retiring from the race yesterday Jake Hughes was keen to make up on lost points and quickly made ground up through the field.

Continuing his charge at the front was Hubert after passing Pulcini for fourth to be back on the rear of Tveter.

Further back, Hughes was handed ninth after Mazepin ran wide and handed the place to his team-mate.

Ilott was next to pass Pulcini as the Briton put himself into the top five.

Piquet was not messing about out front and managed to break away from Alesi’s DRS range meaning the Frenchman was not able to threat an attack.

Hughes found himself running out of room whilst battling with MP Motorsport‘s Niko Kari, with the pair making contact that left the Finnish driver off of the track.

The stewards deemed that Kari was at fault for forcing another driver off the track and was handed a five second penalty as a result.

David Beckmann found himself beached in the gravel, after Joey Mawson lost the rear of his car and collected the German in the process.

This too was investigated by the stewards but they felt no action was warranted.

A Virtual Safety Car period was deployed to collect the stranded cars of Kari, Julien Falchero and Gabriel Aubry with the reason as to why not particularly clear.

The action resumed on the final lap but no one was able to take advantage of the situation.

As a result Piquet crossed the line to take his first victory in the series in a Trident 1-2-3 with Alesi second and Tveter third.

Hubert was fourth to extend his championship lead over Ilott who finished just behind in fifth.

Pulcini was six, with Mazepin who managed to get back ahead of Hughes for seventh as the Briton completed the points scorers.

The Series now goes on a well deserved break following the intense triple header, with the returning to track action 27-29 July at the Hungaroring.

2018 GP3 Series Results: Silverstone – Sprint Race