R-Motorsport retains Blancpain Silverstone Victory

R-Motorsport’s win with their #76 Aston Martin Vantage V12 at the Silverstone round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup is confirmed.

Car #76 driven by Jake Dennis, Nicki Thiim and Matthieu Vaxiviere started the Silverstone race in pole position following the team’s appeal of the Stewards’ decision to exclude them from the qualifying results.

The car was disqualified after no data was found to be present on the data-logger. It raced under appeal and subsequently finished in first place.

The RACB Sport National Court of Appeal has upheld the decision of the stewards that a breach of article 89 of the Blancpain GT Series 2018 Sporting Regulations was committed. It further ruled that the car should be subject to a fine rather than disqualification.

Dr Florian Kamelger, Team Principal at R-Motorsport, said “We are delighted that the superb victory of our car #76 has been retained. We are now looking forward to the 24-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps, the highlight of our season.”