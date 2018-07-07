Sirotkin feels he “Recovered Well” after first practice mistake

Sergey Sirotkin believes he recovered well from a tough first practice at the British Grand Prix as he finished sixteenth in the afternoon session.

The Russian made a mistake on the exit of the penultimate corner and spun his Williams Martini Racing backwards into the gravel costing him vital track time as he finished slowest of the twenty runners.

“I made a very big mistake in Free Practice 1 which was disappointing, spinning the car in the gravel.

“So, we were very blind going into Free Practice 2, which didn’t go that bad.”

Sirotkin finished four hundredths of a second behind team-mate Lance Stroll in second practice and feels he recovered well.

“For me, it was a massive jump because I lost track-time and running in the first session, but I think we recovered well and completed quite a few laps in Free Practice 2.”

Williams find themselves bottom of the constructors championship and Sirotkin is the only driver that is yet to score a world championship point but is pleased to see improvements happening.

“We have seen slight improvements in some areas regarding performance.

“I haven’t seen the guys yet but there are some positives to take from today and we have a lot of things to go through tonight.