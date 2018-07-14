Ticktum Denied Hungaroring Formula 1 Testing Opportunity by FIA

Helmut Marko has revealed that Daniel Ticktum had been pencilled in to test a Formula 1 car during the post-Hungaroring test later this month, but the FIA has denied the Briton the opportunity as he does not currently hold enough points to qualify for a Superlicence.

Rules were changed ahead of the 2018 Formula 1 season to ensure test drivers were properly qualified to drive, with drivers requiring to have participated in at least six FIA Formula 2 championship races or having accumulated twenty-five Superlicence points in a three-year period, neither of which Ticktum has achieved.

Ticktum has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Brendon Hartley at Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda for 2019 as the New Zealander has struggled in his time in Formula 1 to date, and Red Bull advisor Marko had wanted the British racer to participate in at least one of the two test days at the Hungaroring on July 31st and August 1st, only for the FIA to deny the request.

If Ticktum does not test at the Hungaroring, Marko plans to bring him to Abu Dhabi for the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit in November, but he is disappointed in the decision by the FIA to prevent him from running in Hungary.

“He drives great races in Formula 3 but has not yet scored the points for the license,” Marko to German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

“How are we supposed to bring our young drivers to Formula 1?”