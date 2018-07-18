Total 24 Hours of Spa Vistiors given chance to play Assetto Corsa Competizione

Fans attending this year’s Total 24 Hours of Spa will enjoy a unique opportunity to show off their gaming skills, with a fantastic prize on offer for the best virtual racers.

Members of the public holding paddock access tickets will be given a chance to play a preview version of Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official Blancpain GT Series game currently being developed by Kunos Simulazioni and published by 505 Games, at the Pirelli Activation Area.

What’s more, a special hot-lap contest is being organised thanks to the support of Pirelli and AK Informatica. The three fastest virtual racers will then be celebrated on the Spa podium, a genuine money-can’t-buy experience at one of the world’s most iconic circuits.

The new contest represents the first e-sports project undertaken by SRO Motorsports Group and will be supported by Pirelli, AK Informatica, RSeat and Fanatec.

There will be even more excitement for gaming fans during the 24 Hours of Spa, with Kunos Simulazioni set to publicly announce the Steam Early Access release date for Assetto Corsa Competizione on Friday 27 July.

An unmissable opportunity for every sim racer and those wishing to experience the new game, the competition will be organised in partnership with the following partners:

Pirelli will stage the event in its Activation Area, offering a full overview of the brand and exciting competitions, such as the “Pit Stop Challenge”.

AK Informatica, long-standing e-sports partner of Kunos Simulazioni, will deploy a set of top-class gaming PCs to deliver the most realistic racing experience possible. They will also oversee the e-sports services technical management, offering participants a memorable experience.

RSeat Europe, a renowned manufacturer of virtual racing rigs, will present their brand-new RSeat S1 cockpit, which offers fully immersive driving realism that will please the most demanding sim racers.

Last but not least, Fanatec will allow virtual drivers to challenge the hot-lap competition using the Clubsport Wheelbase V2.5 steering wheel and the Clubsport V3 racing pedals.

The competition will operate during regular event opening hours at the Pirelli Activation Area, located within the paddock, from 26 July.