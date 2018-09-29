British Squad Strakka Racing Fastest in Blancpain GT Pre-Qualifying

The #43 Mercedes-AMG Team Strakka Racing crew has topped pre-qualifying ahead of this weekend’s concluding Blancpain GT Series event at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The British outfit’s car circulated in 1m44.480 to end the session at the top of the order. The #43 Strakka was one of four Mercedes-AMG machines in the top-five, with the #1 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT the only exception in third spot.

It was a positive day for the German marque’s cars. In the Pro Am class, the #49 Ram Racing Mercedes-AMG led the way with the ninth best time overall courtesy of Tom Onslow-Cole. The #90 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes-AMG topped the Silver Cup category and was classified 17th in the session.

The Am Cup was the only exception to Mercedes-AMG’s dominance, as the #36 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW earned class honours for pre-qualifying.

The 2018 campaign will conclude with a busy Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Qualifying is set to take place at 09.00 and will set the grid for the deciding three-hour race at 15.00.

Many titles are on the line, including the overall Blancpain GT Series and Endurance Cup championships.