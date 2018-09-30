Daiko Lazarus Lamborghini Wins the Pro Am Race As Strakka and AF Corse Take Driver and Teams Titles

As in Silver Cup, the Blancpain Pro Am title swung between a number of crews during the race.

The #27 Daiko Lazarus Lamborghini Huracan won on the road after delivering a superb performance. Fabrizio Crestani rapidly moved into the class lead during the opening stint, while both Miguel Ramos and Giuseppe Cipriani were in excellent form to clinch the Italian squad its first win of the season.

But Daiko Lazarus was not in title contention, making the results behind the #27 car very significant. Despite the best efforts of the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 and the similar #333 Rinaldi Racing machine, the #42 Strakka Racing Mercedes-AMG crew took eighth in class to clinch the crown.

Nick Leventis, Chris Buncombe and Lewis Williamson have been impressively consistent throughout 2018 and, while they did not enjoy their best result at Barcelona, earned their title over the course of the championship.

Leventis reflected on his teams’ performance, “This wasn’t our day, which is unfortunate as we had the pace to go and win [the race]. But the season is long and we scored consistently, so to win the championship is great. I want to congratulate the other Mercedes-AMG teams for their success. For sure, in the Pro Am category, we’ve done the job this season.”

Despite missing the drivers’ title, there was still silverware for the AF Corse squad, which took the Pro-Am teams’ championship for the Endurance Cup. The overall titles had already been decided, with the Sainteloc Racing squad and its drivers, Markus Winkelhock and Nyls Stievenart, clinching the individual honours.