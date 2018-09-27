Glenn Irwin determined to take victory at Assen

Glenn Irwin says that only victory will do at Assen this weekend (Credit: Double Red)

Securing victory is the only target for Glenn Irwin this weekend, as the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship heads to Assen.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider is determined to finish on the top step of the podium, having not won a race so far in 2018. The 28-year-old struggled in the showdown opener at Oulton Park last time out, and lost ground on his title rivals.

Forced to start the wet opening race from the back of the grid, Irwin would eventually cross the line in 12th. In the second race, Irwin was able to battle inside the top 10 and finished the race in sixth.

Those results leave Irwin fourth in the championship standings, level on points with third-paced Josh Brookes. With this in mind, Irwin admits that his sole aim this weekend is to taste victory. He said:

“We showed great pace at Oulton Park and were strong enough to fight for the wins, but it just wasn’t our weekend. I’m heading into Assen with my future sorted which is a huge weight off my shoulders and I also felt my aggression has improved another level. With all this in mind, there is only one target and that is the top step of the podium, nothing else.”

As Irwin commented on, it was confirmed yesterday that he will replace Leon Haslam at the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team next season.

Qualifying for Round 11 of the Championship is scheduled to begin at 16:00 on Saturday afternoon. The opening race will begin at the slightly earlier time of 13:15, with race two due to begin at 16:30.