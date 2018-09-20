Liam Doran to make ARX return with GCK at COTA

Liam Doran will return to Americas rallycross at Circuit of the Americas next weekend for GC Kompetition.

The event will mark the first time Doran has competed in ARX since the season opener at Silverstone where he finished on the podium in a self-run Citroen DS3. In ARX Doran will be racing one of GCK’s Prodrive-built RenaultSport Mégane R.Ss – a car that has impressed in the world championship this year.

“I’m looking forward to racing in ARX, I’ve got a lot of awesome fans in the US and of course my family, so I’m excited to race in front of them,” said Doran. “I did the first round at Silverstone earlier this year and got a good result, so I think it’ll be really good for me and for the team to race this final round of the Championship and be in with a good chance of getting a good result in the third GCK Mégane R.S. RX.”

Doran joined GCK for the France and Latvia rounds of the FIA World Rallycross championship, qualifying for the semi-finals on both occasions. He is set to stay with the team following his ARX outing, competing in the expanded three-car lineup at the team alongside team boss Guerlain Chicherit and Anton Marklund.

“I’m super excited to be finishing the season with GCK and Prodrive,” said the two-time X Games gold medallist. “It’s been a great experience so far and I feel I’ve been able to have a positive impact in developing the car further alongside Guerlain.”

“We have really improved our lap times and overall performance and I’m looking forward to building on that over the next few races until the end of the season,” he added. “It’s unbelievable for me, it’s an opportunity I never thought I’d get and I’m so appreciative to have been given it, I’ll make sure to give it my all to prove them right.”