Mardenborough To Sub For Injured Ordonez In Blancpain GT Finale

GT Sport Motul Team RJN racer Lucas Ordonez will miss the final round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup through injury with fellow GT Academy alumni Jann Mardenborough filling in.

Spaniard Ordonez will miss his home race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after breaking his shoulder in a cycling accident.

The accident occurred during training exercises in Majorca. After consulting renowned sports injury specialist Dr Xavier Mir – who has treated MotoGP riders Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez – it has been confirmed the Spaniard will not be fit to drive in the Barcelona event.

The former GT Academy winner was due to complete his 2018 season aboard the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 alongside Alex Buncombe and Matt Parry.

“I just cannot believe it,” said Ordonez.

“I was going slowly, and suddenly I was in agony on the ground, to miss this race, my home race is such bad luck. I’m not sure what hurts more – missing the race or the pain from my shoulder.

“It will be great to have Jann back with the team, but I wish I were able to share a car with him. Being on the sidelines will be tough, but hopefully, I can help the team off-track in whatever way I can.”

Ordonez is celebrating his 10th year with Nissan after winning the inaugural GT Academy “gamer-to-racer” competition in 2008. The Spaniard has impressed aboard the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 in the past two years – topping his qualifying session at Silverstone and Monza last year, taking the #23 car into the Spa 24 Hour Top Ten Superpole session and again topping the times at Monza at the opening round this season.

Fellow GT Academy winner Mardenborough will return to Europe to contest his first Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup race since finishing third at Silverstone in the Pro Am class in 2015.

“I’m very excited to do another race with Bob Neville and the RJN guys, but I wish it were under better circumstances,” Mardenborough said.

“I feel bad for Lucas. I know he is shattered. It is bad enough to miss out on a race through injury but is even worse when it is in your home country, and you miss out on the chance to race in front of your fans, family, and friends.”

GT Sport Motul Team RJN’s second car will also welcome a new face in Barcelona with young Scottish racer Colin Noble joining Ricardo Sanchez and Struan Moore aboard the #22 entry.