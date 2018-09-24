Mike Wilds and Rory Collingbourne to race for Redline Racing at Brands Hatch

Veteran racer Mike Wilds will make his Porsche Carrera Cup GB debut this weekend as the Redline Racing team expand to a three-car entry for the final race weekend of the 2018 season.

Regular driver and championship leader Dino Zamparelli will be joined by Wilds and Pro-Am frontrunner Rory Collingbourne, who was previously with Welch Motorsport for three meetings at the start of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid.” said Collingbourne, who will be looking to add to his podium tally of one second place and three third places.

“To get the early podium results in the series was fantastic and I’m now excited to see what success I can enjoy with the brilliant Redline Racing team.

“I go to Brands Hatch with nothing to lose. The Pro-Am front-runners will be having to look at the title picture and count points, but I’ve got none of those pressures.

“I’m going out there on full attack, firmly with the intention of challenging for the wins and ending my season on a high.”

Mike Wilds has a racing career that has spanned over five decades, including competining in Formula 1 in the mid-1970’s and driving the Le Mans 24 Hours eight times in the 1980’s.

Wilds has kept active in GT racing, including winning the Britcar Endurance Championship three times.

“I’m overwhelmed to get the opportunity to race in the Carrera Cup GB.” said Wilds. “I’ve been a Porsche fan for as long as I can remember and I did my first ever Le Mans 24 Hours race in a 935 in 1981, so any opportunity I get to race a Porsche is always a special moment.

“I go motor racing because of the passion I have for the sport and I want to have a safe, enjoyable and hopefully competitive weekend at Brands Hatch.

“Thank you to Steve Perez, Dave Summers and Simon Leonard for this opportunity, and to all those across the Carrera Cup GB paddock who have shown their support.”

Am-class racer Fraser Robertson will not be racing this weekend after ending his first year in the series a meeting early.

Redline Racing team boss Simon Leonard is happy with his two new additions for the final race of the year, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Rory and Mike to the team for the final rounds of the season at Brands Hatch GP. They are both passionate racing drivers who will be great additions to our line-up.

“Rory is a talented young driver and he made a big impression on the paddock with his performances earlier in the season. He has massive potential in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB and we’ll be working hard to ensure he is able to revel in a successful weekend at Brands Hatch.

“Mike has a long, diverse and successful racing career and it’s a great honour to have him on track in a Redline Racing Porsche. It’s incredible to think this is his 53rd consecutive season in motorsport and hopefully he can go out there and thoroughly enjoy his racing.”