PREVIEW: 2018 Blancpain GT Series – Barcelona: Pro Am Class

The overall title has already been decided, but there is still plenty to fight for in the Pro Am class at the season finale in Barcelona this weekend.

The Pro Am category promises to deliver just as much excitement as the Pro class at Circuit de Catalunya, though the championship situation is not quite as complicated as in the top tier.

The overall titles have already been decided in favour of Sainteloc Racing, which holds an insurmountable lead over Kessel Racing in the teams’ standings. The duo of Markus Winkelhock and Nyls Stievenart have already clinched the overall Pro Am drivers’ crown as well, adding to the Sprint Cup title they secured at the Nürburgring.

That leaves only the Endurance Cup championships to be finalised. In the drivers’ standings, Nick Leventis, Chris Buncombe and Lewis Williamson hold top spot ahead of the finale with 87 points. The Strakka Racing crew have built their title assault on consistency, having scored podium finishes at Silverstone and the Total 24 Hours of Spa.

Though they have not yet stood on the top step, the Strakka trio has a useful cushion of 13 points over their closest challengers, Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, who will be joined by Lorenzo Bontempelli in their #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3.

Trailing the AF Corse duo by just one point is Total 24 Hours of Spa class winners Alexander Mattschull and Rinat Salikhov. They will also pilot a Ferrari 488, run by the Rinaldi Racing squad, and will be joined by Luca Ludwig for the season-closing event.

In the teams’ standings, AF Corse holds the advantage on 92 points, though that places the accomplished Italian outfit just five clear of Strakka Racing. As such, both teams will be confident of securing class glory in Spain.