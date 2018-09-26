PREVIEW: 2018 Blancpain GT Series – Barcelona: Silver Cup

The battle to be crowned Silver Cup drivers’ champion is the closest overall battle heading into the Barcelona weekend. Sprint Cup champions Jack Manchester and Nico Bastian (#90 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes-AMG) lead the way on 142.5, but the immensely experienced Hubert Haupt (#6 Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG) is within striking distance on 138.

Manchester and Bastian could be celebrating a double title success if they add the overall crown to the Sprint championship they captured at the Hungaroring. On the other hand, so could Haupt, who is firmly in contention for the Endurance title.

The German driver and his crewmates in the #6 Mercedes-AMG, Abdulaziz Al Faisal and Gabriele Piana, hold a lead of 15 points over Michele Beretta, Martin Kodric and Sandy Mitchell (#78 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan), who came within a few tenths of class victory at the Total 24 Hours of Spa.

Just one point behind is the #54 Emil Frey Jaguar crew of Alex Fontana, Mikael Grenier and Adrian Zaugg, which has shown itself to be the quickest Silver Cup package over a single lap by scoring class pole at every race in 2018.

But the Black Falcon squad has combined pace with consistency, giving it the advantage ahead of the finale. For their two rivals, victory is likely to be essential if they are to overhaul the leaders.