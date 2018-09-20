Steve Phelps named President of NASCAR, Brent Dewar stepping down

NASCAR’s leadership positions continue to undergo major changes.

On Thursday, it was announced that President Brent Dewar would be stepping down from his role after 14 months on the job. Chief Operating Officer Steve Phelps will assume his position at the start of October.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Steve Phelps as our leader,” Chairman Jim France stated in a NASCAR press release. “His passion for NASCAR and proven ability to work with our partners has been unparalleled over the years. We thank Brent for his service and leadership to our sport. His energy and vision have been of tremendous benefit to our employees and our industry.”

Dewar became NASCAR’s fourth President in July 2017, a spot that had been vacant since 2015 when longtime executive Mike Helton was promoted to Chairman; before them, the first two were founder Bill France Sr. and son Bill Jr. Like Phelps, Dewar was NASCAR’s COO until his promotion to President, working in the position from 2013 to 2017. He will remain involved until shifting to an advisory role starting with the 2019 season.

A member of the NASCAR organisation since 2005, Phelps has also served as NASCAR’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, working to form various agreements with partners and media. In 2010, he appeared in the national spotlight when he starred in an episode of the CBS TV series Undercover Boss, disguising himself and working alongside food vendors, track workers, and pit crewmen.

As the new President, Phelps will report to Chairman and CEO France, who took over the position in August following his nephew and then-incumbent Chairman Brian France’s arrest.

“As a life-long fan of NASCAR, the opportunity to provide league-wide leadership is something I am looking forward to,” Phelps commented. “I am confident that the strong team of leaders here at NASCAR and across the industry will accelerate the necessary changes to grow the sport and engage our passionate fans.”

“It has been a privilege to serve this sport these past five years,” Dewar said. “NASCAR is a close-knit family and I have been blessed to be part of a great team and industry, working collaboratively to deliver great racing for our fans. I look forward to continuing to work with the industry and the France family.”