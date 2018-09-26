Wind disrupts Moto2 and Moto3 test in Aragon

Following the Aragon GP, some Moto2 and Moto3 teams remained at the track for an official one-day test on Monday. However, the test was hampered by very strong winds despite the dry and sunny conditions.

Moto3 riders present were both Sky Racing Team VR46 riders, as well as Darryn Binder and Albert Arenas. Windy conditions are generally worse for Moto3 due to the lighter weight of the bikes, so no great amount of progress was made by any of them. Arenas did manage to do some laps working on the front end for KTM, though.

There were more Moto2 teams present at the test, including EG 0,0 Marc VDS and Red Bull KTM Ajo. Both Alex Marquez and Joan Mir said the wind hindered their progress, although Marquez still felt they could take positives away from the test – he considered it good preparation for Phillip Island, where strong winds are often an issue. Marquez did some tyre testing for next season, but the team couldn’t complete the full programme they planned.

Over at the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira compared the conditions to Qatar FP1 due to the amount of dust on the track. There was a slight improvement in the conditions which allowed them to go out and test though, with the focus on trying parts for the future. Oliveira especially will be looking to take positives from this test, so as to try and recover the gap to Francesco Bagnaia in the championship before the end of the season.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo team have remained at the circuit to test on Tuesday with the 2019 Triumph engine. They weren’t the only ones to try it out; RW Racing had Alex DeAngelis riding for them on Monday, putting in laps with the Triumph engine. Further preparations for 2019 were seen at Forward Racing Team, who were testing the MV Agusta with Lorenzo Lanzi.