Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Wins The Blancpain Am Cup Title

The Am Cup class was won by the #77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan of Adrian Amstutz, Leo Machitski and Richard Abra, which clinched the overall and Endurance class title for the British squad and secured the same set of drivers’ honours for Amstutz and Machitski.

The Barwell crew dominated this season’s Total 24 Hours of Spa, setting the #77 team up perfectly for the title-deciding event. They qualified 47th overall for the Barcelona race but moved through the field to hit the class lead during the final hour. Abra brought the car home 29th overall, securing the race win and titles for his team and crewmates.

“The season has been fantastic for the Barwell team and us. They have been part of this championship for several years, mainly in Pro Am, but decided to move down to the Am class this year, “ said Machitski.

“The Total 24 Hours of Spa went particularly well for us; the motorsport gods looked down on us, and we led for 22 hours. We finished second at Paul Ricard, first at Spa and now first here, so we’ve shown that we’ve got what it takes in the Am class. The results speak for themselves. Big thanks to the team for all the hard work that they’ve put in.”

With the season complete the celebrations can begin as drivers and teams reflect on the events of the 2018 season. With five overall winners from as many Endurance Cup rounds – all representing different brands – it has been a championship to savour from the first lap until the last.