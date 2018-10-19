Formula E

BMW top again in Valencia as test ends

Credit: Formula E

Rookie Alexander Sims set the fastest time again as the first official Formula E test came to an end.

Having topped the timesheets on day one, and with team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa fastest on Wednesday it meant that BMW completed a clean sweep of the Valencia test, a marked turnaround from the form they showed last year.

With the session starting off in wet conditions times improved throughout the day, and Sims’ attempt at the very end was enough to beat Jean-Eric Vergne by just over two tenths.

It was a promising test as well for the Vergne’s DS Techeetah team as they have shown strong pace after their tie-up with their French powertrain manufacturer.

He finished two tenths ahead of Mitch Evans for Panasonic Jaguar Racing, and series newcomer Pascal Wehrlein for his Mahindra Racing team.

Maximilian Gunther finished fifth for Dragon Racing, followed by Robin Frijns and Gary Paffett behind him.

It means that there were seven different teams filling the top seven spots as the 2018-19 season promises to be as competitive as its predecessors.

Last year’s title contenders Sam Bird, Sebastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi finished off the top ten in eighth, ninth and tenth respectively, followed by Antonio Fuoco who was deputising for Stoffel Vandoorne as he was needed for McLaren at the US Grand Prix.

Both NIO and Venturi cars finished towards the bottom of the timesheets, although for Venturi this was in part due to Edorado Mortara not being able to set a time when the track was dry in the afternoon due to a technical issue.

POSDRIVERTEAMTIME
1Alexander SimsBMW Andetti1m17.402
2Jean-Eric VergneDS Techeetah1m17.620
3Mitch EvansPanasonic Jaguar Racing1m17.864
4Pascal WehrleinMahindra Racing1m17.888
5Maximilian GuntherDragon Racing1m17.947
6Robin FrijnsVirgin Racing1m18.088
7Gary PaffettHWA Racelab1m18.164
8Sam BirdVirgin Racing1m18.219
9Sebastien BuemiNissan e.dams1m18.220
10Lucas di GrassiAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler1m18.269
11Antonio FuocoDragon Racing1m18.284
12Jerome d'AmbrosioMahindra Racing1m18.409
13Daniel AbtAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler1m18.479
14Tom DillmannNIO1m18.778
15Oliver TurveyNIO1m19.083
16Felipe MassaVenturi1m19.328
17Daniel JuncadellaHWA Racelab1m19.353
18Oliver RowlandNissan e.dams1m20.416
19Nelson Piquet JrPanasonic Jaguar Racing1m21.997
20Andre LottererDS Techeetah1m23.048
21Antonio Felix da CostaBMW Andetti1m23.121
22Edorado MortaraVenturi1m29.024

