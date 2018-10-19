BMW top again in Valencia as test ends

Rookie Alexander Sims set the fastest time again as the first official Formula E test came to an end.

Having topped the timesheets on day one, and with team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa fastest on Wednesday it meant that BMW completed a clean sweep of the Valencia test, a marked turnaround from the form they showed last year.

With the session starting off in wet conditions times improved throughout the day, and Sims’ attempt at the very end was enough to beat Jean-Eric Vergne by just over two tenths.

It was a promising test as well for the Vergne’s DS Techeetah team as they have shown strong pace after their tie-up with their French powertrain manufacturer.

He finished two tenths ahead of Mitch Evans for Panasonic Jaguar Racing, and series newcomer Pascal Wehrlein for his Mahindra Racing team.

Maximilian Gunther finished fifth for Dragon Racing, followed by Robin Frijns and Gary Paffett behind him.

It means that there were seven different teams filling the top seven spots as the 2018-19 season promises to be as competitive as its predecessors.

Last year’s title contenders Sam Bird, Sebastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi finished off the top ten in eighth, ninth and tenth respectively, followed by Antonio Fuoco who was deputising for Stoffel Vandoorne as he was needed for McLaren at the US Grand Prix.

Both NIO and Venturi cars finished towards the bottom of the timesheets, although for Venturi this was in part due to Edorado Mortara not being able to set a time when the track was dry in the afternoon due to a technical issue.