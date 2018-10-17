Charles Leclerc: “Going to Austin is always something special”

Charles Leclerc is looking forward to experiencing the Circuit of the Americas in dry conditions for the first time this weekend after his previous visit in 2017 in a free practice outing with the Haas F1 Team was held in the wet.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team racer is expecting an exciting race weekend in the United States and is seeking a return to the points after his retirement in the Japanese Grand Prix following a technical issue having already been involved in an incident with Kevin Magnussen at the start of lap two.

“The United States Grand Prix will be an exciting one,” said Leclerc. “I like the circuit very much and have driven some free practice sessions there in the past.

“It would be interesting to discover the track in dry conditions, as I have only ever driven there in the wet. Going to Austin is always something special, and the ambience at the track it will surely make for an exciting race weekend.”

Team-mate Marcus Ericsson agrees that the Austin track is one of the best locations on the Formula 1 calendar, with the Swede aiming to build on the good pace the C37-Ferrari has shown in recent weeks by scoring a top ten finish.

“Austin is one of the best race locations each season,” said Ericsson. “The city itself has a lot to offer, and the track as well as the atmosphere around it are always great.

“It is a challenging circuit. The first sector reminds me a bit of Suzuka, with very high-speed parts to it. There are some good opportunities for overtaking, and the mix of the track’s characteristics make it an interesting one to drive.

“With the good pace we have shown over the past few weeks, we should be able to fight for good results, and I look forward to seeing what we will be able to achieve there.”