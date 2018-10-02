Elfyn Evans: “The aim is to be in the fight for another win, but we know it won’t be easy.”

M–Sport Ford Rally Team driver Elfyn Evans is hoping to use his victory on Wales Rally GB last season as inspiration ahead of the 2018 edition this weekend.

The Welshman, who famously won on his home round 12 months ago alongside co-driver Daniel Barritt, will for the 11th round of the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship even have a corner named after him on the Myherin stage, set to be ran as part of the action twice on Saturday.

Evans said: “Competing at home always brings special motivation. We have some of the best stages in the world in Wales, and when you see all the Welsh flags and fans cheering you on you can’t help but feel a real sense of pride.”

He added: “The aim is to be in the fight for another win, but we know it won’t be easy. This is an event that everyone wants to win and the three guys up front will all be pushing extremely hard. The stages are fast, and mistakes aren’t easily forgiven, but we will give it our best. Experience counts for a lot, and we’ll be looking to put all of our local knowledge to good use.”

“The win last year is something that we will never forget. There’s always something special about that first victory, but doing it on home soil with all of our family and friends there was really special and something we definitely want to replicate again this year.”

2018 Wales Rally GB takes place this weekend between October 4-7.