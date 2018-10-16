Gelael Gets First Practice Outing of 2018 for Toro Rosso at COTA

Sean Gelael will get the opportunity to run in a free practice session for the first time in 2018 this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, with the Indonesian getting an outing with Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda.

Current FIA Formula 2 championship racer Gelael has been part of the Toro Rosso stable since midway through the 2017 season and has participated in four days of testing in the STR13 this year, the last of which came in the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test at the Hungaroring ahead of the summer break.

With the STR13 having shown improved pace last time out at the Suzuka International Racing Course thanks to the updated Honda power unit that has recently been introduced, Gelael is excited to experience that power for the first time himself this weekend in the United States, a venue he ran in free practice with the team twelve months ago.

“I am super happy and excited to get things rolling again,” said Gelael. “I did FP1 in Austin last year so it’s a track that I know, even though it was a bit damp last year!

“The last time I was in the car was for the Budapest test, so I’m looking forward to working with the team again, hopefully they’re excited as well. The form Toro Rosso is in after Japan is quite strong so hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”

Gelael will not be the only test driver on show at the Circuit of the Americas, with Racing Point Force India F1 Team announcing that Nicholas Latifi will replace Esteban Ocon in the VJM11 this weekend for opening practice.

The Canadian will also replace the Frenchman in FP1 for the Mexican Grand Prix the week after, whilst he will take the place of Sergio Pérez in the same session at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace for the penultimate round of the season in Brazil.