Grosjean – I was happy, then I realised I was only eleventh

Romain Grosjean was happy with his performance in the Russian Grand Prix until he realised that despite remaining in front of Marcus Ericsson and battling with the two Renault Sport Formula One Team cars, he was out of the points when the two Red Bull’s had overtaken him.

“I was very disappointed with that.” said Grosjean. “I thought I drove a good race. I’d been struggling a bit for pace all weekend, but I felt in the race things got better.

Starting from ninth on the grid, the Frenchman dropped as low as sixteenth place during pitstops, battling it out with the two Renaults.

“I was happy to keep Marcus (Ericsson) behind and then fight with the Renaults and overtake them. Then I realised I was only eleventh.

“I guess the Red Bulls started at the back, but after five laps they were already top-six.”

It wasn’t just the two Red Bull’s that Grosjean noted were fast in Russia, “The Saubers were very fast, and the Force Indias were fast. We all just kept our positions. Unfortunately for me, two cars came by.”