Irish Star Dempsey Wins Formula 4 Championship

Jordan Dempsey became the first Irish driver to win an FIA F4 Championship last weekend, when he secured the Chinese F4 title with a win in the final Ningbo Circuit round.

The Mullingar teenager was keen to hit back after a tough previous round, going on to secure pole position and dominating the opening event. With the title all but secured, the Pinnacle Motorsport driver had to fight in the second race, to get back into position after slipping to fourth at the start.

He went on to cross the line second, holding off title rivals Daim Hishammudin and experienced Chinese racer Luo Yufeng to secure his second professional title.

“What a great year. To win an FIA affiliated championship is a great feeling!” said Dempsey. “I can’t thank the guys at Pinnacle Motorsport enough, they’ve been a step ahead all year and it really shows with the championship title!”

He went on to aknowledge his team, saying; “Also thanks to Tim and Rosalee at TBRM, Digital Planet, Motorsport Ireland, Sport Ireland, Team Ireland and my family for always supporting me!”

Jordan, son of 2006 Formula Ford Festival runner-up Morgan Dempsey, has himself been racing the machinery the last three years and has recently been announced for a third attempt at the Walter Hayes Trophy with Kevin Mills Racing.

He has previously won the Ginetta Junior Ireland title in 2015, before securing the 2017 Motorsport Ireland and Sport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year awards.