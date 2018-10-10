Josh Brookes will compete alongside Scott Redding at Be Wiser Ducati in 2019 after signing a one-year deal with Paul Bird’s team.

The Australian makes the switch from McAMS Yamaha, where he has picked up three wins and three additional podiums in 2018. Despite this, he is out of the title picture and is now aiming to finish third in the championship.

The 2015 champion completes a strong line-up at Be Wiser Ducati, joining just days after they confirmed the signing of MotoGP star Redding. Both riders will debut the V4 Panigale Ducati next season.

Speaking about his move, Brookes admitted that moving to Paul Bird’s team hadn’t been an option in the past due to his rivalry with six-time champion Shane Byrne. The 35-year-old said:

“PBM have been the benchmark during much of my time in BSB and have always set the bar very high. With Shakey being my arch-rival, I never really saw myself riding alongside him but when things changed, it became a real consideration, although I wish him a full recovery.

“The Be Wiser Ducati V4 will be an awesome bike and I’m excited to be a part of this, and to start winning regularly again. I know the team will be at the forefront once again in 2019 and I’m really looking forward to this challenge.”

Alongside his 2015 British Superbike title, Brookes also won the 2005 Australian Superbike Championship. Upon his return to BSB in 2017, after a season in World Superbike, Brookes finished runner-up to Byrne whilst riding for Anvil Hire TAG Racing.

Team owner, Bird, is delighted to have finalised his 2019 line-up and is looking forward to a new era for Paul Bird Motorsport. He commented:

“We are the first team to announce our riders and plans for 2019 so we can now concentrate on winning the BSB title back next year which is our sole aim. Josh is a quality act who is totally focused on winning and is capable of that when he has the right tools as he has proved.

“We will give him exactly what he needs, as we will Scott, and that should provide some healthy rivalry within the garage. This is an exciting time and a new era for PBM and we can’t wait to get started in our quest.”

Alongside their quest for the British title, Redding and Brookes are also planning on doing at least one event in the World Superbike Championship as a wild card entry.