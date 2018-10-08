Katherine Legge Aiming for GT Daytona Title at Petit Le Mans

Katherine Legge is preparing for perhaps the biggest race of her career as she attacks Petit Le Mans this weekend just six points off the lead of the GT Daytona standings in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The thirty-eight-year-old Briton will once again share the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 with Portuguese racer Alvaro Parente, while Trent Hindman re-joins the outfit after competing in the first two endurance races of the season, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Legge has been a part of two class victories in 2018, with the first triumph coming around the streets of Belle Isle in June, while she also took the win last time out at Laguna Seca. She now has the chance of securing the title at Road Atlanta, although she will have to overcome current GTD leaders Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow and the #48 Paul Miller Racing in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

“All I and the team can do is to do our best,” said Legge. “I will be as best prepared as I can be, but I’m also aware it’s a long race and there is a lot that is out of my control.

“I think we have to view the race as a matter of survival for the first nine hours and then depending on where we are we can do battle right until he very end.”

Parente will be supporting Legge in her bid to take the title, although he cannot win himself after missing the rounds at Belle Isle and Virginia due to other commitments, and the thirty-three-year-old says it is imperative they do all their homework to be as fast as possible.

“I think we just have to go out there and focus on going as fast as possible and do all the homework and preparation that we normally do,” said Parente. “We will try to get the best set up of the car during practice and obviously see where our competitors are and try our best to get that championship.

“I’m looking forward to the race. I’ve seen some footage of the track and it will be another Northern American track I will get the chance to drive at and the event itself is a great endurance race so I really can’t wait to be part of it.”