Ladell Crowned Champion With Double Brands Hatch Win

Charlie Ladell wrapped up the 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup title with a pair of wins on the final weekend of the season at Brands Hatch, while Michael Crees took the AM class crown.

Ladell’s ninth and tenth wins of the season were more than enough to see of his title contender Carl Boardley to seal the honours,

Angus Fender initially topped the timesheets in his Century Motorsport Ginetta G55 GT4, however post-session Ladell had a lap time reinstated that secured him pole.

That would be crucial in the opening race as he went on to secure a dominant lights-to-flag victory, with Fender following him throughout for his best result of the season.

Harry King converted third on the grid into a podium of his own, while an early retirement for Tom Roche would help Boardley rise to fourth place, keeping the title battle alive.

A great drive from Jac Constable saw him rise from ninth on the grid to fifth at the finish ahead of the returning Adam Shepherd and Carl Shield.

Another driver back on the grid was Ollie Chadwick, who took a strong eighth, while Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke finished ninth after fighting back from a stall on the grid.

In race two on Saturday evening, Ladell completed his title charge with another superb lights-to-flag victory, ensuring he ends the campaign with 20 podium finishes from 22 races contested.

King grabbed second on the opening lap and kept within a second of the leader throughout but didn’t make a challenge, while Fender followed him home for a seventh podium of the year.

A great drive from the back of the class grid netted Roche fourth place, with Shield and Shepherd completing the top six ahead of Somerfield, Constable, Chadwick and Gordon-Colebrooke.

While champion Ladell elected to sit out of the final race of the weekend, it was Shepherd who led the early stages of the race from the reverse grid pole position.

His charge would be ended by Roche though who moved into second on the opening lap and then took the lead in the middle of the race inbetween two safety car stoppages.

Boardley followed him through for second and put the pressure on for the remainder of the race, but Roche held firm for a third victory of the season.

Under half a second adrift was Boardley, who went home with vice-champion honours, while Shepherd took third to ensure he took a podium in each of the last four meetings he contested.

Shield came home fourth ahead of King, who recovered from an early spin, while Chadwick, Gordon-Colebrooke, Constable and Somerfield all retired from a busy race.

In the AM class, Crees’ coronation came in the second race on Saturday evening; the Century Motorsport ace having stormed to class pole earlier in the day by six tenths of a second.

A busy opening lap in the first race ended with Crees back in third, which he maintained to the flag behind chief rivals for the title Jack Minshaw and Colin White.

Race two would start in dramatic fashion as contact on the opening lap at Graham Hill Bend spun Minshaw and Crees around, but they both recovered.

As White stormed to victory, a thrilling comeback drive earnt Crees second place and with it a second car-racing title in only his second season of racing.

Lucky Khera completed the podium ahead of his Butler Motorsport team-mate Lee Frost, with Minshaw having to settle for fifth in class at the flag.

In the final race of the season, there was a great late battle for victory between White and Crees, with the former holding on for a seventh win of the year.

Second marked Crees’ nineteenth podium of the campaign, while Alex Taylor ended up third in class to end on a high with his sixth visit to the rostrum.

Full race results and championship standings can be found at: https://www.tsl-timing.com/event/183903