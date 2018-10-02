Norman Nato to replace Antonio Giovinazzi for Petit Le Mans

European Le Mans racer Norman Nato will replace Antonio Giovinazzi in the #2 Patrón ESM for the 21st Motul Petit Le Mans at Road America.

The Italian was due to race the Nissan Onroak DPi at Road America later this month alongside Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel, but due to commitments with the Sauber F1 Team has had to step down.

“Tequila Patrón ESM is excited to welcome Norman to our lineup for Petit Le Mans,” said team owner Scott Sharp.

“He has shown great speed at each level in his climb up the motorsports ladder, particularly his last season in LMP2. Norman will acclimate quickly to our Nissan DPi and help greatly towards a repeat win!”

Nato made the switch to sports car racing this season after seven years in single seater racing, a victory in the opening race of the ELMS season with Racing Engineering kicked off his prototype racing career in the perfect way.

The driver lineup for the #22 Nissan Onroak DPi will remain unchanged, with Timo Bernhard joining full time drivers Johannes van Overbeek and Pipo Derani.