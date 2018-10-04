Ollie Jackson ends 2018 with pleasing points

Hoping to put the disappointment of the previous two Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship weekends behind him, Ollie Jackson hoped to score points in the final weekend of 2018 at Brands Hatch and enter the Winter break on a high.

The AmD with Cobra Exhausts driver was returning to the scene of his maiden BTCC podium finish earlier in the year. Therefore confidence to put on a good show was on the hit list.

Eighteenth was a pretty decent position in qualifying, even managing to split the two title protagonists as he did so. Opportunity to go forward was possible knowing the nature of the Grand Prix circuit at Brands Hatch.

Race one only saw a gain of one position by the time the Audi S3 Saloon crossed the finishing line. Seventeenth isn’t a disaster, however if points are the goal. A much more productive race two was needed.

Race two started slowly as the Audi was embroiled in midfield battles. Dropping Ollie to twentieth he had to work hard to make sure he got forward again. With drivers ahead dropping down the field, Jackson was now in fifteenth place and scoring a point when the race hit its end.

Race three was even better, climbing to just outside of the top ten in eleventh following some superb battles. Ollie managed to keep up his pace and cross the line in a fantastic twelfth place to end his 2018 season on a high.

Jackson was pleased with his weekend performance, also how well he and the team managed in 2018,

“We’ve had a good weekend to end the season, which was important after the bad luck we faced in recent events.

“We performed strongly all weekend and after a solid result in race two, it was great to be as competitive as we were in race three and we could easily have had a top ten.



“We’ve ended the year on a high and whilst it has been a mixed season, it has certainly had more highs than it has lows. As a team, we have worked hard to get as much as we could from the Audi and I think we have done a good job to maximise the package we have in a very competitive field.



“I’m proud of everything we have achieved on track.”