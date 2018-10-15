Sellers and Snow Celebrate ‘Special’ GT Daytona Title with Petit Le Mans Podium

Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow went into Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans knowing a podium finish would be enough to secure them the GT Daytona title, and the duo, along with co-driver Corey Lewis did just that.

The #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini team also secured the Teams’ championship with the result, four points ahead of the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura. It was the first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title for both drivers, the team and for Lamborghini.

Sellers says it has been an emotional roller coaster of a season and he admitted he did not want to let anyone within the team down at Road Atlanta, so it was pleasing for the team to finish third, ensuring they took the title regardless of what result the #86 achieved.

“I don’t know what to say,” admitted Sellers. “It has been a long day, and a long season. I’m happy to be here. What an emotional roller coaster.

“Now that it’s here, you can talk about your moments and what you felt before. I was emotionally spent before the race even started. You’re at your home race, you have all your friends and family here. I had my kids on the grid. It just brings up so many emotions, and you want to do such a good job for everyone involved, and especially Paul.

“You want to do a good job for them, for all they’ve put into it over the years. You don’t want to let anyone down. I’m so glad to say today we didn’t. I’m so thankful for Paul and everyone at Paul Miller Racing. You don’t get to live dreams like this without someone like him.

“Madison and I had a great season. This car was incredible, and so strong. I’m very proud of all our guys and all our effort.”

Co-driver Snow admitted it was difficult to know where they had to finish with the #86 in contention throughout, but despite their rivals taking second place, he was happy that they could remain in control of their own destiny and take home the podium and the title.

“That was a great race,” added Snow. “Going for the championship was super difficult knowing we had to finish well based on where the No. 86 finished. Ten hours is a long time!

“Most of the other races are two hours and forty minutes! In a ten-hour race, you can’t hold your breath for that long! You have to make sure you don’t have any issues. In a ten-hour race, it’s so easy to have a mechanical issue, a car hit you, you hit somebody, a yellow at the wrong time; there are so many things that can happen both in your control and out of your control.

“That kind of stuff can ruin the day for you early. The last 15 minutes were definitely the most nerve wracking.”

Snow says the closeness of the competition within GT Daytona makes the championship even more special, and it would not have meant the same if they did not have to fight for it right until the chequered flag.

“The 86 was there the whole time, and that’s what made it so special, to have that competition,” said Snow. “We had to do this, and we succeeded.

“If we would have gone into the race knowing all we had to do was start the race to win, it wouldn’t have been as special. It’s the competition in GTD that makes IMSA so special.”