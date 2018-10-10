Sellers and Snow Looking to Seal GT Daytona Title with Paul Miller Racing at Petit Le Mans

Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow head into this weekend’s finale of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road Atlanta with a six-point advantage in the GT Daytona class, with the duo being supported once more by Corey Lewis, who aided them as they were victorious in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in March.

Just by starting the race, the pairing in the #48 Lamborghini Huracan will seal second place in the standings, but both Sellers and Snow are aiming for more, and to expand on their remarkable season that has seen them finish inside the top six in all ten races of the campaign so far, with seven visits to the podium including victories at Sebring and Lime Rock.

“This has been an incredible season with some great team efforts,” said Sellers. “You work the entire year to get to this final point, and hope in the end you have a chance at the championship.”

The challenge for the title comes from the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Katherine Legge, who sits six points adrift, but Sellers says Paul Miller Racing will be doing everything they can to take the title.

“We have had some great battles with the 86 and it seems appropriate that it is coming down to the final race for the championship,” said Sellers. “They are a great team and have brought everything they have to every race and will do the same until the very end.

“It will be on us to do the same; To try and execute to the best of our ability and try to finish the job we started in January.”

For Snow, Petit Le Mans is one of his favourite events of the season, and he cannot wait to get started despite calling it one of the trickier races compared to others they encounter throughout the year due to how dark it can be on track.

However, both Snow and Sellers know an eighth visit to the podium will ensure the title heads the way of the #48, even if the #86 of Legge, Alvaro Parente and Trent Hindman take the chequered flag first.

“Petit Le Mans is one of my most favourite races all year,” said Snow. “For starters, it was the first professional endurance race I was in, and we won! [with Flying Lizard Motorsports].

“It’s a really difficult race compared to others which great as it adds to the challenge. Daytona for instance is an ‘easy’ endurance race other than the fact that it never ends, the track is well lit and it is relatively easy for traffic to get around cars.

“Petit is as dark as Sebring, and it’s very difficult for traffic to get past GT cars. The length of the race also adds to a lot of strategy calls that the other races you wouldn’t have the opportunity to make.

“The track is amazing to race on, both in the day and at night. It has great flow and is always challenging. I also love seeing the fall colors down the back straight at Petit. When there are only a few cars on track the leaves fall on the back straight and it’s a beautiful look at fall and to remind me the season is just about over.

“This is a race I always look forward to on the calendar every year.”