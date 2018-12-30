Hardwick Replaces Snow in Championship-Winning Paul Miller Racing Line-up

Bryan Sellers will remain with Paul Miller Racing for the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, with 2018 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American and World Champion Ryan Hardwick being confirmed as his new team-mate.

Following the departure at the end of 2018 of Madison Snow, who opted to quit motorsport to focus on his family business, Paul Miller Racing were on the look out for a new full-time driver for their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO, with the GT Daytona champions opting for someone with a good pedigree in Lamborghinis in Hardwick.

“Ryan brings a lot of talent, success, and determination to our team and will be a big asset to Paul Miller Racing,” said team owner Paul Miller. “In the coming season, we expect he will be a big help to us in defending our title!

“Having driver champion Bryan Sellers back as our team leader is also very exciting for our whole team.”

Hardwick has admitted he is excited by the prospect of moving up to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, particularly with the team that took the GT Daytona title in 2018.

“I could not be more excited about moving up to the IMSA Weathertech Championship and joining Paul Miller Racing in 2019,” said Hardwick. “When I started my journey into racing sports cars, my goal was to one day compete in IMSA.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to realize that goal by joining such an accomplished team with Paul Miller Racing. I’m also extremely grateful for the opportunity to drive with, and learn from Bryan Sellers.

“None of this would be possible without confidence that Mr. Miller and Lamborghini Squadra Corse have put in me, and I’m dedicated to helping defend their class championship from last season.”

Sellers remains on board for a fourth consecutive campaign and in his thirty-three races with them has amassed thirteen podium finishes, and twenty results inside the top five which includes three victories.

“I’m very honored to be returning to Paul Miller Racing for my fourth season,” said Sellers. “This will be a new program for us and I am extremely excited about pairing with Ryan Hardwick for the season.

“I was able to watch him race in Super Trofeo last season, and his growth and commitment through the year was impressive. He will be a great fit within our team.”

Corey Lewis has also been confirmed to be Paul Miller Racing’s third driver for the four Michelin Endurance Cup races, which begin with the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.