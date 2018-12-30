Hindman, Farnbacher to Race Full-Time with Meyer Shank Racing in 2019

Trent Hindman and Mario Farnbacher will both step up from being endurance-only racers in 2018 to compete a full campaign with Meyer Shank Racing in 2019 on board the #86 Acura NSX GT3 Evo.

Hindman competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and Motul Petit Le Mans in 2018 in the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura but will now race all-season long on board the same car in the GT Daytona class, and he is delighted to finally get the chance at a full-season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“It’s been five years of scrapping in GS, Super Trofeo, and various other categories to finally be in a position to run in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship full time,” said Hindman. “This is absolutely a dream come true and I owe the world to Mike (Shank) and the entire Meyer Shank Racing team for the opportunity of a lifetime.

“This is a team that I’ve come to grow very close with in my role in the endurance races in 2018. Now, seeing where we will be in 2019, makes me even more grateful to be working with this group. I am honoured and I am thankful to be driving an MSR prepared Acura NSX GT3 Evo for 2019 in phenomenal company.”

Farnbacher competed in the same races as Hindman but in the sister #93 Acura in 2018 but also joined Katherine Legge in the #86 as a replacement for Alvaro Parente in the races at Detroit and Virginia International Raceway, picking up a victory in the first and a podium in the latter.

“I am super happy to be back with MSR and then to drive the full season is a mega bonus,” said Farnbacher. “I am so happy and thankful for this opportunity.

“The Acura NSX GT3 is a great platform, and I am convinced the Evo will be a really competitive ride for 2019. I will definitely do my best, like I always do, to be successful in 2019 with MSR and my team-mates and I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Justin Marks, who was a full-time racer in the #93 in 2018, steps down to the role of Michelin Endurance Cup racer alongside Hindman and Farnbacher, starting with the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, where the trio will also be joined by AJ Allmendinger.

“We are happy to continue with the Acura program and the new Evo improvements have shown well at our tests,” said team owner Michael Shank. “There’s a sense of ease having both of our cars go full season from the start.

“Both Mario (Farnbacher) and Trent (Hindman) really impressed me last year. Being a third driver is a difficult thing and they both knocked it out of the park so I’m happy to have them come back for the full season.

“It’s also great to have Justin (Marks) back for the endurance races and of course I am always honoured to have AJ (Allmendinger) race in my cars. He’s part of the MSR family and we will always have a seat ready for him.”