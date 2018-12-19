Ginetta Junior

Michelin Becomes New Ginetta Junior Title Sponsor

by Simon Paice
written by Simon Paice
Ginetta Michelin - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Michelin has become the new title sponsor for the Ginetta Junior Championship as part of a five-year extension of their long-standing partnership with Ginetta.

The new deal will see the French tyre manufacturer continue to be the sole tyre supplier for all five of Ginetta’s domestic championships; the Juniors, GT4 Supercup, GT5 Challenge, G40 Cup and GRDC.

Michelin has been the title sponsor for the Ginetta GT4 Supercup since its inception in 2008, but it was announced last week that Millers Oils has taken that position for 2019.

“We are proud to extend our long-standing sponsorship partnership and strengthen our association with the complete ladder of racing that Ginetta and Michelin can provide for drivers,” said Michelin’s Motorsport Manager Tim Hoare.

“We feel that our two brands work together very well, allowing drivers of all ages and abilities to experience the thrill of motorsport, while providing an excellent springboard for them to progress through the various classes and beyond, if they so wish.”

Ginetta Motorsport Manager Ash Gallagher commented: “Michelin are undoubtedly one of the leading tyre manufacturers in the world, and their ethos of providing safe and reliable products to their customers is synonymous with that of Ginetta.

“We are delighted to further our partnership with a company as respected as Michelin into a second decade. This is a testament to the continued success of our domestic championships and together we’re looking forward to a fantastic year of competition in 2019.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Simon Paice

Simon provides coverage of the support championships for the BTCC, having been a fixture in the TOCA paddock for over six years. You can follow him on Twitter @spaicemedia.

Related articles

Preview: FIA 2018/19 World Endurance Championship – 6...

November 14, 2018

Supercup Returns To Thruxton As Ginetta Confirm 2019...

November 13, 2018

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Shanghai Entry List...

October 26, 2018

Preview: FIA 2018/19 World Endurance Championship – 6...

October 10, 2018

PREVIEW: 2018 British GT – Donington Park –...

September 19, 2018

Manor Splits with CEFC TRSM and Ginetta

September 11, 2018

Mid-Season Facts: 2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup

July 25, 2018

Larbre Competition Happy With Le Mans Test Progress

June 8, 2018

CEFC TRSM Racing will not Compete in 6...

May 4, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More