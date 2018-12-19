Michelin Becomes New Ginetta Junior Title Sponsor

Michelin has become the new title sponsor for the Ginetta Junior Championship as part of a five-year extension of their long-standing partnership with Ginetta.

The new deal will see the French tyre manufacturer continue to be the sole tyre supplier for all five of Ginetta’s domestic championships; the Juniors, GT4 Supercup, GT5 Challenge, G40 Cup and GRDC.

Michelin has been the title sponsor for the Ginetta GT4 Supercup since its inception in 2008, but it was announced last week that Millers Oils has taken that position for 2019.

“We are proud to extend our long-standing sponsorship partnership and strengthen our association with the complete ladder of racing that Ginetta and Michelin can provide for drivers,” said Michelin’s Motorsport Manager Tim Hoare.

“We feel that our two brands work together very well, allowing drivers of all ages and abilities to experience the thrill of motorsport, while providing an excellent springboard for them to progress through the various classes and beyond, if they so wish.”

Ginetta Motorsport Manager Ash Gallagher commented: “Michelin are undoubtedly one of the leading tyre manufacturers in the world, and their ethos of providing safe and reliable products to their customers is synonymous with that of Ginetta.

“We are delighted to further our partnership with a company as respected as Michelin into a second decade. This is a testament to the continued success of our domestic championships and together we’re looking forward to a fantastic year of competition in 2019.”