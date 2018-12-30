Nielsen Drafted in for Injured Heinricher for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Christina Nielsen has been drafted into the all-female line-up aboard the #57 Meyer Shank Racing Acura for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after an injury for Jackie Heinricher has prevented her from debuting in the event.

A back injury has prevented Heinricher from partnering Katherine Legge, Ana Beatriz and Simona de Silvestro for the fifty-seventh running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, although she is expected to return for the rest of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

“It is great to have another talented and experienced driver join the Heinricher Racing/MSR Caterpillar effort, so we are fortunate to be able to bring Christina (Nielsen) on board,” said Heinricher.

“She is very talented and has accomplished a tremendous amount in her young career and will be a great fit with the team. It was a tough decision to step out but its what’s best for me, the drivers and the team. I’ll be right there with everyone from the pit stand and ready to get back in the car for the rest of the season.”

Nielsen, a two-time GT Daytona class champion in 2016 and 2017 with Scuderia Corsa, was out of a drive heading into the 2019 campaign but will at least have the opportunity to drive the Acura NSX GT3 Evo around the Daytona International Speedway for the Roar Before the 24 and the twice-around-the-clock season-opener.

“The whole program that Jackie (Heinricher) has put together is a great initiative and something that I’m very excited to be a part of,” said Nielsen. “It is amazing what she has done with Caterpillar and bringing them into sports car racing.

“Mike (Shank) is somewhat of a legend in the paddock and I have had the pleasure to race against him for many years. He runs a very professional program and they showed their strength in 2018 with a near championship. MSR is a team that you want to be with and I am grateful for the opportunity.”