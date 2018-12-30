IMSA

Nielsen Drafted in for Injured Heinricher for Rolex 24 at Daytona

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Christina Nielsen - Wright Motorsports
Credit: Richard Dole/LAT Images

Christina Nielsen has been drafted into the all-female line-up aboard the #57 Meyer Shank Racing Acura for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after an injury for Jackie Heinricher has prevented her from debuting in the event.

A back injury has prevented Heinricher from partnering Katherine Legge, Ana Beatriz and Simona de Silvestro for the fifty-seventh running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, although she is expected to return for the rest of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

“It is great to have another talented and experienced driver join the Heinricher Racing/MSR Caterpillar effort, so we are fortunate to be able to bring Christina (Nielsen) on board,” said Heinricher.

“She is very talented and has accomplished a tremendous amount in her young career and will be a great fit with the team. It was a tough decision to step out but its what’s best for me, the drivers and the team. I’ll be right there with everyone from the pit stand and ready to get back in the car for the rest of the season.”

Nielsen, a two-time GT Daytona class champion in 2016 and 2017 with Scuderia Corsa, was out of a drive heading into the 2019 campaign but will at least have the opportunity to drive the Acura NSX GT3 Evo around the Daytona International Speedway for the Roar Before the 24 and the twice-around-the-clock season-opener.

“The whole program that Jackie (Heinricher) has put together is a great initiative and something that I’m very excited to be a part of,” said Nielsen.  “It is amazing what she has done with Caterpillar and bringing them into sports car racing.

“Mike (Shank) is somewhat of a legend in the paddock and I have had the pleasure to race against him for many years. He runs a very professional program and they showed their strength in 2018 with a near championship. MSR is a team that you want to be with and I am grateful for the opportunity.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Sunoco Whelen Challenge Winner Lundqvist Handed GTD Drive...

December 30, 2018

Starworks Motorsport to make IMSA Return with Dalziel...

December 30, 2018

Risi Competizione Confirm 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona...

December 30, 2018

Hindman, Farnbacher to Race Full-Time with Meyer Shank...

December 30, 2018

Hardwick Replaces Snow in Championship-Winning Paul Miller Racing...

December 30, 2018

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Confirms LMP2 Return with McMurry, Aubry

December 29, 2018

Simon Evans holds on to win inaugural Jaguar...

December 15, 2018

Simon Evans takes pole position for inaugural Jaguar...

December 15, 2018

Tom Walkinshaw Racing returns in Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

December 15, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More