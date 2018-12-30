IMSA

Risi Competizione Confirm 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona Appearance

by Paul Hensby
Risi Competizione - Motul Petit Le Mans
Credit: Jake Galstad/LAT Images

Risi Competizione has confirmed they will race their Ferrari 488 GTE in the season-opening IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event, the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

However, the team that only raced in three races across the 2018 season, has not yet announced any of their three drivers that will compete at either the Roar Before the 24 nor the race at the Daytona International Speedway next month, although Miguel Molina completed a Michelin tyre test with the outfit at the circuit.

Molina raced for the outfit in the season-closing Motul Petit Le Mans in 2018 alongside Toni Vilander and Andrea Bertolini but no-one has yet to be confirmed for the 2019 opener, however team principal Giuseppe Risi confirmed they will be present at Daytona.

We are pleased to return to Daytona for another 24-hour race,” said Risi, who also partnered with Keating Motorsports for an entry in the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, which saw the team finish third in class.

“We’ve been coming here nearly every year since the team started in 1998, except for the years we focused on ALMS, and it is always an important endurance race. We’ve yet to win this one, although we’ve been on podium a few times, so that’s a goal we’d like to accomplish.”

Plans beyond the January opener are still up in the air, but there is more than a month and a half between Daytona and the second round of the season, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.  Another combination with Keating Motorsports for Le Mans is also possible as they have an automatic invitation to the 2019 event.

