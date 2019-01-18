Alex Connor Joins Arden for British F4 Campaign

TRS Arden have become the first F4 British Championship team to add a second driver, with karting graduate Alex Connor making the step up to single-seaters in the UK.

Born the UAE, Connor races under a British licence and joins Bart Horsten at Arden, who will hope to defend their crown as teams champion. The move ties in with him already being a member of the Young Racing Drivers Academy (YRDA) a scheme which has helped many Arden drivers make their leap to F4.

After rising through the karting ranks in the Emirates, he won the X30 Cadet Champion in 2015-16, taking second place in the MicroMax that same year. On top of this, he finished third in the SWS Junior World Cup Finals.

The 14-year-old will miss the opening round of the season next year due to his fifteenth birthday being four days after the Brands Hatch rounds. Despite this, he will be determined to fight for the rookie championship. He will not be the first Arden driver to miss the opening round due to age, with 2018 runner-up Ayrton Simmons famously skipping the opening two events in 2016 due to age.

“I’m really excited to have this opportunity to race with Arden in the F4 British Championship,” commented Connor.

“The guys at the YRDA have put a lot of effort into helping me in the simulator and in the gym. This has meant that the testing programme has gone well and I’m getting more confident with the car with each test.”

He becomes the sixth driver to be confirmed for the new season.

“I know that the championship attracts the best young drivers from around the world, but I am certainly going to do my best and hopefully achieve some podium finishes along the way,” Connor concluded.

“We are delighted that Alex will be racing with Arden in the 2019 F4 British Championship,” said team principal Garry Horner.

“We have been monitoring his progress very closely as he is a member of the Young Racing Driver Academy and look forward to seeing him convert the talent and promise that he has shown in testing into podium success with us this season.”